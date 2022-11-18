Indian Wells Winterfest kicks off with tree lighting on Friday

Indian Wells is hosting a new holiday tradition, Winterfest!

The inaugural Indian Wells Winterfest will have entertainment and activities for the whole family, including dazzling lights, festive décor, an outdoor ice-skating rink, and a unique holiday-inspired golf experience — Shots in the Night!

All three locations of holiday happenings at Winterfest all within an approximate 5-minute walk from each other.

TREE LIGHTING

The festivities kick off with the lighting of a 32-foot tree lighting at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Indian Wells Golf Resort. '

ICE SKATING

You can also find the ice skating rink at the Indian Wells Golf Resort! The rink will be open from Nov. 18 to Jan. 1. Each ice-skating session is 45 minutes long and all individuals under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Price: $20 for adults, $15 for kids, $10 per skate rental - Book here

HOLIDAY-INSPIRED GOLF EXPERIENCE

The Indian Wells Golf Resort will host a Top Tracer Driving Range Experience. After the holidays, Shots in the Night can be experienced through May 31, 2023.

Price: $65 for up to 6 people - Book here

There will also be a special putting course at night featuring lazer putting on seven dedicated greens.

Price: $65 for up to 6 people - Book here

Both golf experiences will be available from Nov. 18 to Jan. 1.

HYATT REGENCY INDIAN WELLS

Take advantage of their "Fill up the Tank" offer. Use code TANK for a $100 resort credit with a minimum stay of two nights.

DECEMBER 1 - 30 | 6 - 9 P.M.

Tuesdays: Cookie Decorating ($5), Santa and a family friendly holiday movie

Wednesdays: Smores ($5), Kids Decorating Activity

Thursdays: Throwback holiday movie, ornament decorating ($5)

Friday: Gingerbread cookie decoration ($5) holiday movies

RENAISSANCE ESMERALDA

NOVEMBER 24 - DECEMBER 31 |

Celebrate the Season! Use code HOL to enjoy a DAILY $100 resort credit.

Tuesdays: Hot Chocolate Bar, S’mores, Punch Bowl Ritual

Thursdays: Hot Chocolate Bar, S’mores, Punch Bowl Ritual

Fridays: Cookie Decorating, Hot Chocolate Bar, S’mores, Punch Bowl Ritual, Live Music

Saturdays: Kids Crafts, Cookie Decorating, Hot Chocolate Bar, S’mores, Punch Bowl Ritual, Live Music, Breakfast With Santa and Train Rides as well!