Indio Police hosts ‘Shop with a Cop’ to spread holiday cheer to 12 local students

Indio Police Department

The Indio Police Department helped make the holidays a little more special for 12 local students.

The children participated in Indio PD's annual "Shop with a Cop" program at the Walmart Supercenter in Indio Monday morning. Indio PD partners with Walmart and the Desert Sands Unified School District to identify students in need and give them a gift card for $200 to spend on gifts for their families.

"We were able to share a little extra holiday joy with some of our local students. Thank you to all our staff, fellow agencies, Walmart, and our community who helped make it all possible!" reads a post by the Indio Police Department.

After shopping, each student gets help wrapping their presents from a police officer or Walmart team member.

"Shopping with a Cop allows us to live up to our motto, 'Our Community… Our
Commitment' by spending a morning shopping with the young members of Indio," Indio PD added.

