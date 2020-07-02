I-Team takes a closer look at coronavirus surge in Imperial County

I-Team

Hospitals in nearby Imperial County remain overwhelmed with coronavirus patients and doctors there worry the crisis will soon get even worse.

More than 500 patients have been transported outside of the county in the past month alone, some have been taken to hospitals here in the Coachella Valley.

I-Team investigator Peter Daut traveled to Imperial County to get a closer look at what's happening there, the reason behind the surge in cases, and what it means for Riverside County.

Peter also spoke with health officials and people there who have several family members who got infected with the virus.

"Some of them had mild symptoms, and others had like a two-month period of fever and cough."

