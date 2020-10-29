I-Team: Political ads turn up the heat in contentious Palm Springs District 4 race

I-Team

The race for Palm Springs city council district four has taken yet another heated turn in one of the most contentious races in the valley.

Watch: Palm Springs District 4 council candidates report personal attacks, vandalism

The latest chapter in the race revolves around two very different TV ads, including one by the Palm Springs police union attacking the incumbent Christy Holstege. One of her challengers, Mike McCulloh says he was not aware of it.

The ads cover a list of heated topics in this election, including homelessness in the city and a letter by Holstege over the summer in which she wrote that Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley has a "long history of racial segregation and exclusion, racial violence, racist city policies and policing…"

Full Details: Palm Springs Police Officer's Association slams Councilmember's letter on police brutality

Full letter by Councilmember Holstege

The Palm Springs Police Officers' Association publicly criticized Holstege's letter.

PSPOA's response to Holstege's letter

Coming up at 5 p.m. on News Channel 3, reporter Peter Daut takes a closer look at both ads, speaking with the candidates and those behind the ads.