I-Team: Palm Springs International Airport flights are booming despite pandemic

I-Team

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the travel industry especially hard. Nationwide, airlines are flying just half of what they did a year ago but that's not the case here in Palm Springs where right now, flights are booming.

Boutique, Delta, Southwest, Allegiant, Alaska, American and Jetblue have all recently unveiled new flights to Palm Springs International Airport.

All this added service could push the number of flights from Palm Springs above 2019 levels which airport officials say would be a remarkable feat given how the pandemic has decimated flight schedules throughout most of the U.S.

News Channel 3's I-Team investigator Peter Daut is taking a closer look at what's happening at the airport, what it means for travelers, and whether it's sustainable.

