I-Team Exclusive: Riverside County’s first confirmed Monkeypox patient speaks out

A Palm Springs man says he went through "more than a month of hell" dealing with monkeypox. But what made the disease even worse for him was how he alleges Riverside County mishandled his case.

"I think it is a combination of either incompetence or negligence or both," he told anchor Peter Daut.

He said the County's Department of Public Health repeatedly mishandled his case, by initially denying him a monkeypox test, failing to get back to him, and possibly mixing him up with another patient. He also said he did not find out he was confirmed positive for monkeypox until he saw the news on KESQ.

"It wasn't anything surprising, but I certainly wanted to know the outcome," he said.

