I-Team Exclusive: Land Lease Limbo

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - In an I-Team Exclusive, residents of Saddlerock Estates in Palm Springs speak out about increasing land lease issues that leave families scared of losing their homes. 

The residents own their homes, but the land is leased from a member of the Agua Caliente Tribe.

To renew the land lease, he's demanding higher monthly payments and a $100,000.00 signing fee.

And it's all legal.

I-Team Investigator Peter Daut is digging into the documents - and getting answers from both sides.

Watch our I-Team exclusive "Land Lease Limbo" Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Peter Daut

