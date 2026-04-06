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I-Team: Peptides – Health or Hype

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Published 5:28 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - They've been called the next big breakthrough in wellness. But are peptides a medical advance, or the latest health hype?

From weight loss to anti-aging, they're promoted as a powerful tool for better health. But doctors say there are also risks you need to know.

I-Team investigator Peter Daut spoke with Coachella Valley residents who said peptides have changed their lives. Watch the special report, Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

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Peter Daut

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