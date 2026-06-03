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I-Team

I-Team Investigation: Disclosure

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today at 6:56 PM
Published 6:51 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - Dozens of newly-declassified videos of Unidentified Flying Objects. The Pentagon says they're incidents the government still cannot explain. I-Team investigator Peter Daut spoke with some of the nation's top UFO experts who are speaking out about what they're calling the biggest disclosure in human history.

More than three thousand people gathered this week at "Contact in the Desert," the nation's largest UFO conference held in Indian Wells. The question on everyone's mind: Are we finally getting closer to answers?

Watch Peter's special report airing Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

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Peter Daut

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