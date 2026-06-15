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Exclusive: Former Desert Healthcare District CEO Chris Christensen’s first interview since his firing

KESQ
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Published 9:08 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - For the first time since his sudden termination, former Desert Healthcare District CEO Chris Christensen is speaking out.

Christensen says he was fired in retaliation after publicly raising concerns about board conduct and the district's performance review process. He also alleges he was offered nearly $100,000 in additional compensation to sign documents he believes were meant to silence him about what was happening behind the scenes.

"The district says your allegations are false. Why should people believe your version of events over theirs?" News Channel 3's Peter Daut asked Christensen.

Christensen answered, "I would like to believe it's because that I have the integrity to communicate the truth."

The I-Team is seeking a response from the Desert Healthcare District about Christensen's specific allegations. Hear his claims, the questions he answers, and what he says really happened leading up to his firing.

Be sure to watch Peter Daut's I-Team exclusive with Chris Christensen airing Wednesday at 6:00 p.m., only on News Channel 3.

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