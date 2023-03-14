News Channel 3 in-depth: Trespassing at the terminal

A major change is underway at the Palm Springs International Airport in response to what the city has described as a growing problem. Earlier this year, the city council passed an ordinance to make it illegal for the homeless to take shelter there. And now, starting this week, the ordinance has gone into full effect.

"People would bring in shopping carts as well as all their belongings, food containers and sometimes animals. So when you have that in a pretty small area where people are trying to rent cars and pick up their luggage, it really became a difficult problem, not only for the traveling customers but for them as well. That's not a healthy place for them to be either," Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills said.

