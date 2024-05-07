In-Depth: Restoration of the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre

The Plaza Theatre is one of Palm Springs' oldest and most iconic venues, and it is currently being restored to its original splendor.

"I can't begin to tell you how exciting it is," J.R. Roberts, the president of the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation, said.

The foundation has been fundraising to transform the building into a modern, performing arts venue. So far, the foundation has raised about $15 million-- mainly through private donations-- but it says $10 million more is needed to cover construction and startup costs.

"Why is it important to restore the theatre to its original glory?" News Channel 3's Peter Daut asked Roberts.

He replied, "I love your question. Palm Springs is known and loved for its architectural history, and this was sort of the gem in the crown that's been buried away for years."

During the multi-million-dollar restoration, hidden treasures dating back to the 1930s were recently rediscovered inside the walls of the historic building.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut got an exclusive tour of the project and discoveries, and has an in-depth look at how the Plaza Theatre's upcoming encore.

The theatre is set to open in the late fall of 2025. More information on the Plaza Theatre's restoration project is available at savetheplazatheatreps.org.