In-Depth Exclusive: Inside the Desert Wildlife Center

A new chapter in wildlife rescue and rehabilitation is about to begin in the Coachella Valley. The Desert Wildlife Center is just days away from its grand opening. But before that happens, News Channel 3's Peter Daut got an exclusive sneak peak of the new, state-of-the-art facility in Indio, which officials are calling a "game changer."

Once opened, the center will be the only of its kind in the Valley, a crucial sanctuary for our desert's vulnerable wildlife. Set on the grounds of the former Wild Bird Center, the new center will initially focus on native birds, and eventually expand its services to reptiles and mammals.

"Most of the time it's just members of the public that found an injured animal in their backyard, maybe on a hike, on the side of the road. And so when they see these animals, they will either give us a call or come to our front door and drop off these animals. And then, one of our veterinary staff members will look at the animal, assess it, do an examination, do some diagnostics and see what that animal needs to be successful back into the wild," Director Mikah Curtis said.

Our region is home to a wide range of animals, many of them threatened or endangered.

"There's over 300 different species in the Coachella Valley, so we could be taking up to 300 different species that need care," Curtis said.

The center will be operated by the nonprofit Greater Palm Springs Animal Allies. Risks to the health and safety of local wildlife have increased over the years, as acres of desert continue to be converted into residential and commercial developments.

"We have window strikes, we have poisons, we have people intervening with wildlife. So there are so many threats, birds and animals are dying rapidly. And so we need to save them," Board Member Linda Talley said.

But the center's mission goes beyond care. It will also offer education programs, empowering Valley residents of all ages to become wildlife advocates, fostering a network of support for the creatures who share our environment.

"We're going to be advising people and what to do, what not to do, not to bird-nap or baby-bunny nap, when it's appropriate to keep animals where they are, and when to get them into see us so we can treat them," Board Immediate Past Chair Tamara Hedges said.

Riverside County has just three wildlife rehab facilities, each at least an hour's drive from the Valley. Officials also want to stress the new center is not a zoo for the public to look at animals. Rather, it is a hospital for animal patients who are not accustomed to humans, and only there for a short time.

"Wild animals are really good at healing themselves as long as we can give them the food, the space and medicine. They will do the rest. So usually it's just a couple weeks in care, depending on the injury or life stage, and then we get to kick them right back outside," Curtis said.

The public is invited to tour the center at its grand opening on Saturday, May 17 from 9-11AM. In addition to donations, it is also seeking volunteers. For more information, head to desertwildlifecenter.org.