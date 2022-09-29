22-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Yucca Valley

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a child at a Yucca Valley residence in 2020.

The sexual assault happened in 2020 however deputies were notified of the crime on Aug. 9, 2022, the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station announced on Tuesday.

Deputies said they were able to substantiate the claims and secured an arrest warrant for the suspect.



The suspect was placed under arrested Wednesday afternoon when detectives served a search warrant at the location where the incident took place.

The man faces a charge for Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Minor. He is being held at the Morongo Basin Jail on $250,000 bail.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Deputy L. Pinedo of the Morongo Basin Station, at (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463), or you may leave information at the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com