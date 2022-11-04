Two teen gang members arrested in connection with a shooting in Coachella

The teens were arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Coachella.

The shooting happened on Nov. 2, 2022, at the intersection of Balboa Street and Westerfield Way around 4:20 PM. A search was done in the surrounding neighborhood and there was no word of any injuries during the shooting.

Friday at around 2:00 AM, patrol deputies and Coachella Community Action Team (CCAT), responded to a residence on the 52300 block of Calle Camacho in Coachella and arrested both teens. They were taken into custody and booked at the Indio Juvenile Hall.

One of the teens faces charges of shooting at an occupied dwelling and possession of methamphetamine for sale and the other faces charges of shooting at an occupied dwelling, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Piscatella of the Thermal Station at 760-863-8990 or Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).