Desert Hot Springs Aquatics Center reopens, here’s how to sign up for summer swim lessons

The John H. Furbee Aquatics Center in Desert Hot Springs reopened this week. The center is once again offering swim lessons for the summer and spots are filling up fast.

Roberta Crncic, Executive Program Manager, City of Desert Hot Springs, says making the pool and their amenities accessible and affordable for all is a priority: “For adults it’s fifty cents. For children it’s twenty-five cents and for a family of four it’s a dollar.”

Crncic says they also offer 10-day and season passes. “We have lap swim and open as well as several different types of swimming lessons,” she said.

There are still some COVID-19 restrictions in place: temperature checks at the door, masks are required when not swimming and a capacity of four people per class.

With many swim lessons canceled last summer due to the pandemic, the center is stressing the importance of making sure your kids remember how to swim safely. “In the desert, it is super warm here and so many people do have pools. Pool safety is definitely important for our community,” said Crncic.

Lessons are offered for people of all ages in June, July and August. Those interested can sign up at the John H. Furbee Aquatics Center.

