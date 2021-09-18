Former San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for sexually abusing a child

Local News

A former San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy is in jail for sexually abusing a child multiple times.

The 50-year-old male from Yucca Valley was arrested yesterday after a male victim reported that the deputy abused him while he was a child.

Officials have not specified when the crimes took place, but did clarify that none of the crimes were committed while the suspect was employed as a deputy sheriff.

The former deputy is currently being held on $750,000 bail.

Sheriff Shannon Dicus said "the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department will ensure this case is investigated completely and thoroughly.”

Per News Channel 3's policy, we are withholding the name of the former deputy until he is officially charged.

Stay with us for more updates on this story.