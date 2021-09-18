Skip to Content
Local News
By
Updated
today at 10:45 PM
Published 10:44 PM

Former San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for sexually abusing a child

KESQ

A former San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy is in jail for sexually abusing a child multiple times.

The 50-year-old male from Yucca Valley was arrested yesterday after a male victim reported that the deputy abused him while he was a child.

Officials have not specified when the crimes took place, but did clarify that none of the crimes were committed while the suspect was employed as a deputy sheriff.

The former deputy is currently being held on $750,000 bail.

Sheriff Shannon Dicus said "the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department will ensure this case is investigated completely and thoroughly.” 

Per News Channel 3's policy, we are withholding the name of the former deputy until he is officially charged.

Stay with us for more updates on this story.

News Headlines / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content