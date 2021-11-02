Guilty verdict in ‘brutal’ death; sanity phase of trial to begin later this week

A man accused of beating a Thermal man to death with a bat was found guilty today on the murder charge, starting a sanity phase for his trial to determine if he was mentally fit at the time of the crime.

Jurors returned Tuesday after deliberating for a week at the Banning

Justice Center to find Saul Mayoral, 53, guilty of the March 23, 2018, death of

a man identified by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office as Hector

Quinones.

Testimony began in the trial about two weeks ago.

Mayoral contended he was acting in self-defense when the victim came

after him with a pipe, according to a prosecution trial brief. He was convicted

of one felony count of murder along with sentence-enhancing allegations of

using a weapon during the felony.

He had pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to the

charges, meaning that a second phase of trial will be held to determine if he

was sane at the time of the crime.

The sanity phase of the trial is scheduled to begin Thursday at the

Banning Justice Center.

Mayoral's attorney, Alex Hallowell, claimed that evidence provided in

the case does show an altercation occurred between the defendant and the

victim, but little is known about what actually happened during the

confrontation.

Hallowell claimed that Mayoral's psychosis altered his reality, and

because of that, his client could have truly believed he was defending himself

from Quinones.

``He was seeing things that made him believe this was self-defense. He

was mistaken, but he thought it was self-defense,'' Hallowell said.

Hallowell told jurors that Mayoral should be held responsible for what

happened, but because of his mental condition and the lack of evidence to

show what happened during the altercation, intent to kill could not be proven,

and thus he should not be convicted of murder, but voluntary manslaughter at

most.

Deputy District Attorney Robert Hightower told jurors that what

occurred was a ``clear, brutal, targeted attack.'' Hightower dismissed the

claim of self-defense by stating that Mayoral went out of his way to retrieve

the bat beforehand and struck Quinones multiple times in the head while the

victim was on the ground.

Hightower also noted that the defendant discarded his phone after the

killing, indicating he was aware of his actions and of the gravity of them.

It was only after failing to hide what he did that Mayoral began to

look for ``any excuse to avoid responsibility'' such as claiming self-defense

and insanity, according to Hightower.

A local resident discovered Quinones' body in a drainage channel near

Mayoral's mobile home at 7:17 a.m. on March 23, 2018, in the 87800 block of

Avenue 52 and flagged down deputies, according to Sgt. Wallace Clear of the

Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Mayoral approached authorities later that day with what appeared to be

blood on him, telling officers that they know how that blood got on him,

according to a prosecution trial brief.

When questioned by authorities, Mayoral admitted to striking Quinones

with the bat, but claimed it was in self-defense, saying the victim came at him

with a pipe, according to the trial brief.

Prosecutors said Mayoral admitted what he did was ``a mistake.'' A bat

and a pipe were found at the scene.

At the time of his arrest, Mayoral was on probation for battery

committed against a custodial officer, according to court records.