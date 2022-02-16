Disney-themed community coming to Rancho Mirage

Disney magic is coming to the Coachella Valley. And it's in a way that hasn't been seen before.

'Storyliving by Disney' is the first-of-its-kind planned residential community. The development plans to bring "Disney magic" to a new neighborhood in Rancho Mirage. It's going to be called Cotino.

Work has already begun on the 618-acre property.

Why Coachella Valley? It's a place that Walt Disney himself called his "laughing place." He'd escape here to unwind and reignite his imagination.



"It will have that special Disney touch, attention to detail and innovation," said Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. It's a development that promises to be 'infused with Disney' charm and the amenities of a "truly special" resort.

Alongside the private homes, there will be a hotel, entertainment, and dining. It's all planned to surround a lagoon.

"Story is at the heart of everything we do and we love bringing authentic places to life to immerse you into those stories," said Michael Hundgen of Walt Disney Imagineering.

Not in the market for a new home but still want to check it out someday? Day passes for the general public areas are expected to be available.

More locations throughout the United States are being scouted for future developments.

For more information on Storyliving by Disney communities, click here.