Mask mandates for all Valley school districts end tomorrow

Masks in schools will soon become a thing of the past.



“I’m excited, I'm excited for the kids to be semi back to normal,” said parent Jana Kuz.

And on the other hand-

Reporter: "Are your kids still going to wear masks in school?”

David Benbeneck, parent: “They better have one on when they get out of the car and come back to the car.”

California's mask mandate for schools is officially coming to an end after 11:59pm on Friday, although face coverings are still highly recommended in some indoor settings.

The Palm Springs Unified School District, Desert Sands Unified School District and Coachella Valley Unified School District will align with the state's guidance. Students will not be required to wear masks coming back to class on Monday, March 14. However, the districts say they are recommended.

There was some confusion, since CVUSD said it would keep the mandate in place for at least 2 weeks during Thursday night’s board meeting. The school board was originally set to vote at its next meeting on Thursday, March 24 on whether or not to keep it. But News Channel 3 learned parents and staff received a letter from the district, stating it will follow state guidance.

“I mean, I'm all for them lifting it. But I'm also for kids getting vaccinated," said parent Madison Fischer, "So, you know, I think it's, I think it's hard to like it's hard for me to like see pictures of my son like with masks on like at school, it just really crushes me so I'm all for them lifting the mask and stuff.”

Some parents are ready for the mandate to be lifted, especially with the County’s covid-case rate steadily dropping.

“You know, of course when the coronavirus was strong and heavy.. absolutely, I wanted my daughter in her mask," Kuz added, "But now that the numbers are you know, weaning down, then I think we’re good.”

One parent said he thinks it's too early to lift the mandate. "I wish they’d wear them. I mean just because kids spread it a lot faster than adults and easier than adults," Benbeneck added, "I think it’s safer to wear them, but we can’t enforce it."

Federal mask requirements still apply in high-risk indoor settings such as public transportation, airports and taxis. Rules for other high-risk indoor settings could also vary by state.