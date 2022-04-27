Hailey Bieber thanks Eisenhower Health staff for treatment during recent health scare

Model Hailey Bieber opened up her recent health scare she had while out in Palm Springs, thanking the staff at Eisenhower Health for treating her.

Bieber posted a Youtube video on Wednesday opening up about the ordeal.

She revealed that on March 10, she was out in Palm Springs having breakfast with her husband, Justin Bieber, when all of a sudden she felt a weird sensation that traveled down from her shoulder to her fingers.

"'Justin was like, are you okay?' And I just didn't respond because I wasn't sure. And then he asked me again and when I went to respond, I couldn't speak, the right side of my face started drooping. I couldn't get a sentence out. Everything was coming out like not even jumbled, just like couldn't get any of the words out. So obviously, immediately, I thought I was having a stroke, like a full-blown stroke. He thought I was having a stroke. So right away, he asked for somebody to please call 911," Hailey said.

Hailey says a doctor was present where they were and rushed over, asking her questions and testing her arm.

"So they were asking me questions. 'Do you know where you are? Do you know your name?' And I knew all of the answers in my head but as soon as I would try to say it, I just could not get it out. It was like my tongue and my mouth just could not form the sentences and the responses," Hailey said.

The Biebers went back to their house in the desert, where they awaited an ambulance to transport Hailey to Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage. She said by the time she reached the hospital, her symptoms had gone away.

"They did like the stroke checklist in the emergency room and I scored a zero I wasn't having any symptoms anymore," Hailey said.

Staff did some scans and found that Hailey had a small blood clot in her brain, which they categorized as a "TIA."

"Basically, it's like having a mini stroke. It definitely feels like having a stroke except my body was able to resolve it pretty quickly. And then I didn't have any more issues for the whole rest of the day," Hailey said.

Hailey stayed overnight at Eisenhower Health, where they ran several tests on her. She was discharged the next day and went down to UCLA to see more doctors.

Tests at UCLA revealed she had a patent foramen ovale (PFO). This is a small opening between the two upper chambers of the heart, the right and the left atrium, which is what led to the blood clot traveling from her heart to her brain.

Hailey was hospitalized once again to have a procedure done to close the hole, which she says was between 12 and 13 millimeters.

"Now I feel much better. Now that it's all done. I feel so much relief. And I feel just so grateful to all of the doctors at Eisenhower Medical Center who took care of me all the doctors at UCLA who took care of me," Hailey said.

Hailey said doctors determined that the cause of her clot was a perfect storm of three different things. She recently started taking birth control pills, which she says she should have never done because she suffers from migraines. She recently had COVID-19. And she flew from Paris to the West Coast in a short amount of time, sleeping through the flight both ways.

"If there's anybody out there who sees this and has maybe experienced similar things but doesn't really know the reason or know why I would definitely encourage you to talk to a doctor," Hailey finished her video saying.