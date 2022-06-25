Are fireworks legal in your city? We’re helping you celebrate a safe Fourth of July

Independence Day is just around the corner, and we're answering any questions you may have when it comes to using fireworks throughout the valley.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department is reminding people that illegal fireworks can result in injury and property damages.

Their 'You Light It, We Write It' campaign is holding people accountable for all costs if they start a fire using illegal fireworks.

Those charges can sometimes rack up to millions.

"If you see something like illegal fireworks say something. You can do your part in preventing devastating injuries, in protecting veterans, pets, and property by reporting illegal fireworks to riversidesheriff.org," says Chad Bianco, Riverside County Sheriff.

There are some valley cities that are allowing 'safe and sane' fireworks.

Those cities include Blythe, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs and Indio.

Fireworks like sparklers and fountains are permitted. However, fireworks that shoot into the air are not allowed.

It's important to check your city's specific regulations when it comes to fireworks.

They can change from city to city all throughout the state of California.

In fact, Kyle Durkan, who's visiting Indio from Orange County says, "In Huntington Beach you're not allowed to buy fireworks. Surrounding cities you are."

Officials share that even legal fireworks can cause injuries and pose fire threats.