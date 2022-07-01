“It’s just time to keep moving forward”: Activists hold abortion rights rally in Palm Desert

The fight for abortion rights continues in the valley.

Marching down San Pablo Avenue in Palm Desert, pro-choice activists wanted their message to be heard.

“I just think it’s kind of ridiculous so I really wanna fight against that. The odds are already against us and it’s like, what else can we do so it’s just time to keep moving forward,” said activist Shaliyah Russell.

The rally kicked off at 6 p.m. at the Palm Desert City Hall/Civic Center Park entrance.

One week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, several people showed up in green with signs protesting the decision.

“Our generations are gonna keep on building and we have to keep on advocating for the same causes our ancestors fought so hard for,” said activist Samantha Rodriguez.

Community members rallied for abortion rights, as several Republican-led states have already moved to restrict or ban abortions.

“This involves me, this involves many women around the country and the nation so overturning Roe v. Wade really effects our country as a whole,” Rodriguez added.

Local resident, Oriana Perez, told us she organized Friday’s rally as a way for the community to come together and speak out.

“Just as a woman overall not having the right to her own anatomy, her own body. It’s saddening and it’s heartbreaking because we already had this right. It was already a constitutional right.”

She said it’s just the beginning of the fight and will continue until change is made.

“I wanted people to have a voice, to have a safe space to express themselves and so hopefully today I have been able to provide that for them and so we can advocate for this and chat and protest because it’s what we’re here to do and advocate abortion rights.”

In California, abortion remains legal. The state has become a safe haven for women looking to access abortion care. Planned Parenthood in Southern California told News Channel 3 they’re already seeing an increase in out-of-state patients.