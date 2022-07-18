Local child abuse survivor opens up about art piece at New York exhibit

A new art exhibit, filled with the work of victims and survivors of child abuse, is now open to the public in New York. Each art piece reflects the victim’s harrowing experiences and ability to overcome them.

“Overcame: Art of The Abused Child,” presented by The Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center (BSCC), features 84 pieces of original art.

One of the illuminating pieces of the exhibit was created by Maleyna Gregorio from Indio. Gregorio was abused by her music teacher, who started grooming her with inappropriate texts, touching, and gifts in the 8th grade. It eventually lead to sexual abuse. She underwent extensive counseling at the Center, including trauma-based cognitive therapy, group therapy and art therapy. Despite her horrific abuse, Gregorio has worked to overcome those experiences.

The 1,500 square-foot exhibit will be complete with a private, safe space for reflection and discussion with two therapists available on site. Filled with art dating back to as early as 1987, pieces range from written word and clear illustrations of a memory.

The exhibit is open to the public in Vanderbilt Hall inside Grand Central Terminal in New York City from July 15 – 21.

It aims to raise awareness of the alarming prevalence of child abuse. As many as 1 in 5 girls and 1 in 20 boys are sexually abused by age 18, and 90% of all incidents are committed by someone in a trusting relationship with the child, according to the BSCC.

Tune in at 10pm & 11pm to hear from Gregorio about her experience and art work being displayed.