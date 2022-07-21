Man and woman killed in a murder-suicide in Desert Hot Springs

A man and a woman were killed in a murder-suicide Thursday morning in Desert Hot Springs, police confirmed.

A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds inside an apartment building on the 66200 block of Sixth Street at around 4:30 a.m.

Deputy Chief Steven Shaw said the female victim was approximately 62 years old. The male victim was approximately 35 years old.

The victims have not been identified at this time. The coroner was at the scene conducting their investigation.

Police said that they initially took one person into custody for questioning, but they were later released.

Police closed off Sixth street between Cactus Drive and Palm Drive for the investigation, but the roads have now reopened.

Photo by Chris Flicker

