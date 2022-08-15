Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 11:14 PM
Published 10:55 PM

Firebirds announce details for four Seattle-area games in October

Firebirds / AHL

The Coachella Valley Firebirds, AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, announced the schedule for the team's four game stint in Seattle, WA this season.

CVF will host the Abbotsford Canucks for two games beginning Friday, October 21, at Kraken Community Iceplex, the practice complex for the Seattle Kraken. The second game will be on Sunday, October 23 at Climate Pledge Arena, the home of the Seattle Kraken.

The following week, the Firebirds will play on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29, against the Calgary Wranglers. Friday night’s game will be held at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA, the home of the WHL’s Everett Silvertips. The fourth and final game will take place at Kraken Community Iceplex.

The Firebirds start their inaugural season on Sunday, October 16th in Calgary against the Wranglers. Their first game in the Coachella Valley won't be until Sunday, December 18th when they host the Tucson Roadrunners at brand-new Acrisure Arena.

View the Firebirds full schedule HERE and be sure to stay with KESQ News Channel 3 throughout the season as the team's television partner.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content