“I’m overjoyed,” August One Class At A Time Winner shapes young digital production talent

The One Class At A Time award for the month of August has been presented to Kristen Bossi, who teaches a Career Technical Education Film and Digital Production class at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Indio.

News Channel 3 and attorney Walter Clark surprised Ms. Bossi with the $500 award, which she nominated herself for earlier this summer.

"This program that I do with the kids is new. We're building it and we still need quite a lot of materials that aren't always covered from funding," said Ms. Bossi.

Her students were all there to witness the surprise and cheer on their teacher as she accepted the award that will benefit the entire class.

“We build skills in the arts, media, and entertainment field. So they learn about camera work, how to do film angles, editing, preparing ahead of time, writing scripts. They also produce our weekly news,” said Ms. Bossi.

If you know a deserving teacher you'd like to nominate, or you're an educator and would like to nominate yourself, be sure to do so here: https://kesq.com/one-class-at-a-time/#//

Watch News Channel 3 tonight at 6:00 p.m. for the full story.