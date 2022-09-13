Student-Athlete of the Week – Monika Aguilar 

Indio girls golf has been led by Monika Aguilar who only started playing golf when she came into high school.

It's not an easy sport to pick up, but one that is rewarding.

“It’s been very interesting, very difficult, a lot of patience. But overall, it’s been one of the best experiences I’ve had,” said Aguilar.

Aguilar tees off at the Lights at Indio golf course

“She’s a real leader, a born natural leader,” said head coach Sherman Fairbairn. “She is also a cheerleader, and all the other players follow her.”

Aguilar’s certainly got the game, but what makes her standout is her heart.

“One of the things Monika does that I think is very special is she volunteers at the First Tee on Saturdays,” said Fairbairn. “She works with brand new golfers, and she loves the game so much that she gives up her free time to share it with others.”

Golf is an expensive sport. Aguilar says she has received a tremendous amount of support from those around her.

“Since I joined golf my freshman year my community really stepped up and helped me. I had many family members and friends that really helped,” said Aguilar.

Aguilar also led the Rajahs to their best season ever last year. Get out the record books.

“I was the first girl ever to go to CIF, I was the first girl to place top 3 in DVL,” said Aguilar. “And last year was the first year that our team ever got first place in DVL.”

“I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like without her. Her leadership is going to be a giant void,” said Fairbairn.

Talk about making an impact. Monika tells me she is hopeful to continue golf at the next level after graduation at COD.

