Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 3:12 PM

Renderings show future for old Coachella library ahead of renovations

KESQ

News Channel 3 got an inside look at how exactly the City of Coachella plans to use recently awarded grant money to revamp the old library. 

The $4.5 million dollar grant could be used to make structural improvements to the interior and exterior of the building on Seventh Street. That could include electrical and mechanical system upgrades. 

The city acquired the building in 1981 and it’s now in need of repairs. Renderings show what the final project may look like.

Mayor Steven Hernandez says they want to build a terrace connecting the old library to the senior center next door. 

The goal is to ensure the building offers more space to community members and fulfills different learning needs. "Learning is books, learning is reading and writing and attending lectures. But there’s other types of learning where it's a little bit more fun. So there’s learning through visual and media arts right and there’s learning through music,” according to Hernandez.

College of the Desert and two non-profits currently use the building, but will be given space elsewhere in the city during renovations. 

Mayor Hernandez says he expects the project to be completed in 2024.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Local News
Author Profile Photo

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content