Renderings show future for old Coachella library ahead of renovations

News Channel 3 got an inside look at how exactly the City of Coachella plans to use recently awarded grant money to revamp the old library.

The $4.5 million dollar grant could be used to make structural improvements to the interior and exterior of the building on Seventh Street. That could include electrical and mechanical system upgrades.

The city acquired the building in 1981 and it’s now in need of repairs. Renderings show what the final project may look like.

Mayor Steven Hernandez says they want to build a terrace connecting the old library to the senior center next door.

The goal is to ensure the building offers more space to community members and fulfills different learning needs. "Learning is books, learning is reading and writing and attending lectures. But there’s other types of learning where it's a little bit more fun. So there’s learning through visual and media arts right and there’s learning through music,” according to Hernandez.

College of the Desert and two non-profits currently use the building, but will be given space elsewhere in the city during renovations.

Mayor Hernandez says he expects the project to be completed in 2024.

