The City of Coachella holds Mexican Independence Day celebration

People from across the valley came together to celebrate Mexican Independence Day also known as "El Grito Fiestas Patrias" on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

The celebration took place at Rancho Las Flores Park from 3 to 10 p.m.

The city was unable to hold the event due to COVID-19. After a 3-year pandemic pause, they brought the event back last night.

The Independence Day celebration included music, food, and lots of fun for attendees. Several different bands performed.

KESQ News Channel 3's Spanish language sister stations. Telemundo 15 and La Poderosa were sponsors of last night's event.

The celebration was a family-friendly event. There were many different activities and games for children.

Photojournalists Gustavo Ibarra and Pierce Amaro captured some of the sights and sounds of the celebration.