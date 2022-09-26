27th Valleywide Employment Expo returns in-person for the first time in two years

Unemployment is back down to pre-pandemic levels in the Coachella Valley, according to the latest data available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

However, plenty of employers are still looking to hire and organizers of the 27th Valleywide Employment Expo are aiming to address gaps in the labor force.

More that 80 employers will participate in the expo, which will take place on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

“The big difference is its in-person finally,” according to Jonathan Giles, Senior Employment Service Counselor for Riverside County Department of Social Services.

His agency is among several that together put on the annual employment expo. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last two expos have been held virtually.

Organizers held a series of workshops to help job-seekers prepare ahead of the expo, including La Quinta resident Maria Elena Garcia-Segura.

“They actually helped me and helped whoever wants help with the resume. How to build your resume. how to do it the right way so that it’s easy to understand,” said Garcia-Segura.

She long with other workshop attendees were given several tips on making a good first impression on potential future employers, which includes dressing professionally.

The employment expo comes at a time when desert cities have bounced back from high unemployment rates.

“Unemployment rates in those areas range from 3.9% in Palm Springs up to 9.5% in Coachella," according to Matthew Insco, Economist with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The latest data from July shows nearly all valley cities are at or above the 3.9% California average unemployment.

It’s a significant improvement from where the figures were at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of these unemployment rates were in the double digits. Some of the areas had 20% unemployment," said Insco.

Maria Elena is looking to change fields, and she plans to use the tips she learned from the workshop to make it happen.

“It’s very, very, very important to have someone like the presentation I attended to guide you and to tell you ok well yeah you have experience, you don’t have experience in the hospital area or in the court area, but yeah you have experience working with customers.”

You’re encouraged to register for the free expo, and you can find more information on the event by clicking this link.

