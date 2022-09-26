Watch: Sesame Street Live, Harlem Globetrotters, and Journey among new acts heading to Acrisure Arena

A new round of family entertainment events and concerts has been announced by Acrisure Arena. Monday morning, arena officials and guests announced upcoming performances from:

Sesame Street Live

Harlem Globetrotters

Journey with Toto

PBR

Ramon Ayala

The announcement of family fun is a welcome one to presenter Cindy Burson, CEO The Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert. "As a mom and as the museum CEO, I'm so excited that Acrisure Arena is doing so much family programming. It's really something that we need in the valley," she said.

Have you SEEN this?! 👀



We just announced FIVE 🖐 MORE great events at our brand new Arena:@JourneyOfficial w/ @toto99com @iamramonayala @PBR @sesamestreet Live!@Globies



Sign up for our enewsletter on https://t.co/gNSoNnRfM3 for presale codes straight to your inbox. pic.twitter.com/X2Il3Hd7R9 — Acrisure Arena Opening This December (@AcrisureArena) September 26, 2022

"We're so excited for the Acrisure Arena to bring all of these performances: live music, hockey, and in addition to that, to be a new venue that we can attract groups and new meetings and conventions and things like that," said Davis Meyer, Director of Community Engagement at Visit Greater Palm Springs, "Just further making this a year round destination for visitors from all over the world."

This is the second round of announcements of live, in-person events at Acrisure Arena. The shows announced last Tuesday include:

The Doobie Brothers on December 15

Grupo Firme on December 16

Maroon 5 on December 31

The Eagles on January 18

Jimmy Buffett - date to be announced

At Monday's accouncement, arena officials said that Grupo Firme has already sold out. Organizers expect additional concert and event announcements in coming weeks.

"If you were one of the million people that live in Coachella Valley unless it was a festival, you had to go to Los Angeles for music, big events, big musicians, big sports, none of that came here," said the CEO of Oak View Group, Tim Leiweke, at the September 20 announcement.

He said the arena's economic impact on the Coachella Valley is going to be close to $150 million dollars each year.

The arena's booking team has traveled across the country looking for diverse acts to bring to the valley.

"We're selling the dream of what it's going to be like and how great it's going to be, how amazing it's going to be for the artists who come and visit us," said JoAnne Armstrong, Vice President of programming for Acrisure Arena at last week's announcement.

https://youtu.be/pjGB2xEn_nk

Acrisure Arena has also officially unveiled its Concert Access Membership program.

While Premium Club seats may be sold out, Concert Access seating will guarantee Firebirds hockey Season ticket holders the ability to purchase seats in Acrisure Arena for all concerts and family shows, without worrying the show will be sold out.

Check Out the Live Acrisure Arena Construction Cameras

Acrisure Arena is scheduled to open in December. The $300 million, 11,000-seat arena is currently being built in Thousand Palms next to the Classic Club Golf Course just north of the Cook St. Interstate 10 exit.

The arena will be the home of the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Firebirds will be the 32nd franchise in the AHL.