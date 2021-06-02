Skip to Content
Officials break ground on 11,000 seat Coachella Valley Arena

Previewing the groundbreaking ceremony

The Oak View Group and Berger Foundation officially broke ground on the highly anticipated Coachella Valley Arena in Thousand Palms Wednesday afternoon.

"This is the place people love coming to," said Tim Leiweke, CEO of developer Oak View Group.

Construction on the $300 million, 11,000 seat arena is expected to be complete by October 2022. It will be built on 43-acres of unincorporated land in Thousand Palms just north of the I-10 freeway next to the Classic Club Golf Course.

Officials said the arena will bring host AHL hockey games, concerts, conventions, UFC, boxing, and WWE events.

Leiweke also announced they will be building a training center that will allow for youth hockey and ice skating.

Joe Walsh of the legendary band, the Eagles, was the special surprise guest, speaking about the importance of the arena.

"I've seen the valley grow, I've seen the music get better, slowly but through the years and I truly think at this point, what the Coachella Valley needs is a world-class venue," Walsh said.

Walsh ended by hinting that the Eagles would play on opening night.

The groundbreaking ceremony included additional remarks from:

•        Tim Leiweke, Oak View Group
•        Tod Leiweke, Seattle Kraken/Seattle Hockey Partners
•        Francesca L. Bodie, Oak View Group
•        Scott White, Greater Palm Springs CVB
•        Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, Riverside County
•        Doug Vance, Berger Foundation
•        Irving Azoff, Oak View Group

The Coachella Valley Arena will be a state-of-the-art facility that will host concerts and entertainment events, as well as serve as the home of an AHL hockey team, the affiliate for the NHL's newest team, the Seattle Kraken.

