Acrisure Arena
By
Updated
today at 10:52 AM
Published 5:42 AM

Watch: Acrisure Arena announces first round of concert lineups. Check out the names here.

Big names are coming to Acrisure Arena when it opens.

The shows announced Tuesday include:

  • The Doobie Brothers on December 15
  • Grupo Firme on December 16
  • Maroon 5 on December 31
  • The Eagles on January 18
  • Jimmy Buffett - date to be announced

Arena officials expect Grupo Firme to be a sell-out show.

More shows and concerts are scheduled to be announced next week.

The arena leaked some hints about the announcement on social media accounts.

Acrisure Arena is scheduled to open in December. The $300 million, 11,000-seat arena is currently being built in Thousand Palms next to the Classic Club Golf Course just north of the Cook St. Interstate 10 exit.

The arena will be the home of the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Firebirds will be the 32nd franchise in the AHL.

Watch News Channel 3 all day Tuesday for continuing updates on the announcement.

Acrisure Arena

Jesus Reyes

