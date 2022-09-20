Watch: Acrisure Arena announces first round of concert lineups. Check out the names here.

Big names are coming to Acrisure Arena when it opens.

The shows announced Tuesday include:

The Doobie Brothers on December 15

Grupo Firme on December 16

Maroon 5 on December 31

The Eagles on January 18

Jimmy Buffett - date to be announced

Arena officials expect Grupo Firme to be a sell-out show.

More shows and concerts are scheduled to be announced next week.

📣 The time has finally come. We have officially announced our first round of concerts (and what a lineup it is)! @TheDoobieBros @GrupoFirme @maroon5

The Eagles@jimmybuffett



More concerts and family shows will be announced next week! pic.twitter.com/ljUOUgAeeB — Acrisure Arena Opening This December (@AcrisureArena) September 20, 2022

The arena leaked some hints about the announcement on social media accounts.

Get your Zzzz’s tonight, tomorrow is a BIG HUGE GRANDE day!



🎶#BuildingAnOasis — Acrisure Arena Opening This December (@AcrisureArena) September 20, 2022

Some exciting news about #AcrisureArena is coming on September 19!👀 Here's a hint: 🎵📣



Can you guess what it is? pic.twitter.com/tZN3nOzQkX — Acrisure Arena Opening This December (@AcrisureArena) September 9, 2022

Acrisure Arena is scheduled to open in December. The $300 million, 11,000-seat arena is currently being built in Thousand Palms next to the Classic Club Golf Course just north of the Cook St. Interstate 10 exit.

The arena will be the home of the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Firebirds will be the 32nd franchise in the AHL.

