Watch: Acrisure Arena announces first round of concert lineups. Check out the names here.
Big names are coming to Acrisure Arena when it opens.
The shows announced Tuesday include:
- The Doobie Brothers on December 15
- Grupo Firme on December 16
- Maroon 5 on December 31
- The Eagles on January 18
- Jimmy Buffett - date to be announced
Arena officials expect Grupo Firme to be a sell-out show.
More shows and concerts are scheduled to be announced next week.
📣 The time has finally come. We have officially announced our first round of concerts (and what a lineup it is)! @TheDoobieBros @GrupoFirme @maroon5— Acrisure Arena Opening This December (@AcrisureArena) September 20, 2022
The Eagles@jimmybuffett
More concerts and family shows will be announced next week! pic.twitter.com/ljUOUgAeeB
The arena leaked some hints about the announcement on social media accounts.
Get your Zzzz’s tonight, tomorrow is a BIG HUGE GRANDE day!— Acrisure Arena Opening This December (@AcrisureArena) September 20, 2022
🎶#BuildingAnOasis
Some exciting news about #AcrisureArena is coming on September 19!👀 Here's a hint: 🎵📣— Acrisure Arena Opening This December (@AcrisureArena) September 9, 2022
Can you guess what it is? pic.twitter.com/tZN3nOzQkX
Acrisure Arena is scheduled to open in December. The $300 million, 11,000-seat arena is currently being built in Thousand Palms next to the Classic Club Golf Course just north of the Cook St. Interstate 10 exit.
The arena will be the home of the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Firebirds will be the 32nd franchise in the AHL.
Watch News Channel 3 all day Tuesday for continuing updates on the announcement.