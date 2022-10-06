Palm Springs Police Department adds new drone to inventory of military equipment

The Palm Springs Police Department is overhauling its inventory of military equipment in accordance with new purchasing policy recently adopted by The Palm Springs City Council.

The Council unanimously approved the department's purchase of a $35,161 drone.

A September 29, 2022 report by Interim City Manager Teresa Gallavan to The Council explained that “unmanned aerial systems have become an essential part of public safety operations nationwide.”

The Palm Springs Police Department plans to use the drone to locate lost hikers in mountain or desert terrain, and to monitor large-scale special events, including parades.

"Any use of the UAS will be in strict accordance with constitutionally protected privacy and associational rights and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations," according to a Council report.

The Department has created a policy that addresses privacy considerations related to UAS deployment and prohibited uses of the device.

Under a new policy approved by The Palm Springs City Council, The Department must do away with any military equipment it no longer utilizes.

