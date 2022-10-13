Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 5:14 PM

Interview with crew of Michael Childers Presents One Night Only

 One of the valley's biggest events of the year is back!

Michael Childers Presents One Night Only will be November 9 at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. The event benefits the Barbara Sinatra Childrens Center.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Michael, along with director Scott Coulter and musical director Todd Schroeder, about this year's theme, "New York, New York."

For tickets, visit: https://www.mccallumtheatre.com/index.php/shows/2022-2023-season/one-night-only

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content