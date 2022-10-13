Interview with crew of Michael Childers Presents One Night Only

One of the valley's biggest events of the year is back!

Michael Childers Presents One Night Only will be November 9 at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. The event benefits the Barbara Sinatra Childrens Center.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Michael, along with director Scott Coulter and musical director Todd Schroeder, about this year's theme, "New York, New York."

For tickets, visit: https://www.mccallumtheatre.com/index.php/shows/2022-2023-season/one-night-only