Valley events canceled due to stormy weather

Cloudy and wet weather was felt across the Coachella Valley today followed by thunderstorms and heavy rain. As a result, several events were canceled due to the stormy conditions. News Channel 3 has learned that the following events were canceled.

Yum Food Festival

Harvest Moon Festival

Pioneer Days Carnival

Modernism Museum Grand Opening

Organizers of the Pioneer Days carnival say the festival will reopen Sunday at noon. And the Modernism Museum Grand Opening has been rescheduled for Sunday at noon.

