Cathedral City installs ‘Fields of Valor’ honoring veterans at Patriot Park

Cathedral city volunteers and rotary club members hosted the opening ceremony at Patriot Park for the week long 'Fields of Valor' installation.

Event organizer and Fields of Valor co-chair, Jo Anne Kennon says Patriot Park has been honoring veterans for over a decade.

"We're hoping to bring awareness to the veterans that survived the war and the veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice of their lives protecting our freedom," says Kennon.

Volunteers of all ages are helping set up flags on the 'healing field.'

By the end of the week, an American flag will be placed at each and every stake.

Rita Lamb, Mayor Pro Tem of Cathedral City says, "Individuals who are in the community, get to participate by bringing a flag and placing the flag down. And so over the over the week, this whole field will be filled with flags, memorializing those who have gone before us.”

This year's event is aimed at honoring all veterans regardless of when or where they served.

“There's almost 1,300 veteran flags represented for the lives lost in California, featuring Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. They're all local veterans because we wanted to bring this closer to home," says Kennon.

Marine Lt. Col. Jim Irwin attended Saturday's ceremony in support of his mother, Cpl. Dorthee Irwin who first joined the marines in 1943.

Not only did Irwin and his family attend the ceremony, they set aside some time to help set up the flags memorializing those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"It's amazing to look at how many are here. This is a healing field. I did it out of respect for for them. And there's no other way to put it. Deep respect for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice," says Lt. Col. Irwin.

A special ceremony will be held at Patriot Park Nov. 11 on Veterans Day starting at 4 p.m.

You can also visit the 'Fields of Valor' up until Nov. 12 when they'll be hosting a closing ceremony at noon.