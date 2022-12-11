The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion



thelivingdesertVerified

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert reported on social media this weekend the passing of one of their beloved zoo residents. Below is the announcement that was made on Instagram and Facebook.

The Zoo is grieving the loss of Salem, the mountain lion, who was compassionately euthanized Saturday, Dec. 10.

At nearly 19 years old, Salem was being carefully observed and treated for various age-related ailments over the past few years, including progressing arthritis, musculoskeletal deterioration and tremors. However, in the last week, there was a severe decline in her overall health, including decreased activity levels, increased loss of coordination and stability and changes in her posture. Upon her final examination, the veterinary team verified that Salem was in kidney failure and had substantial spinal degeneration.

Photo courtesy of The Living Desert Instagram

“This is an incredibly difficult day. We are all heartbroken and know that so many members of our community are as well,” said RoxAnna Breitigan, Director of Animal Care at The Living Desert. “Saying goodbye is never easy; however, these decisions become the last gift we can give to our animals, alleviating any suffering they may experience towards the end of their life. We never take this responsibility lightly, and the decision is always made respectfully.”

Salem was born on April 14, 2004. Oregon Fish and Wildlife found her as an orphaned cub and came to The Living Desert on June 16, 2004. Salem was known and loved by so many. Salem was one of a kind from her playful nature with guests, love of toddlers at the window, disdain for people wearing baseball caps, and fondness for her clifftop perch. And to know her was to love her.

“Salem was an important member of The Living Desert family, and her memory will remain in the hearts of so many,” said Allen Monroe, President/CEO of The Living Desert. “Salem leaves behind a lasting legacy in the millions of visitors who were able to gain a deeper knowledge of and appreciation for mountain lions because of who she was as a regal, playful, and incredibly beautiful animal.”

We deeply thank the animal care and veterinary teams for the incredible care they have provided to Salem throughout her life.

