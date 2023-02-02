Politics takes center stage at the Rancho Mirage Writers Festival

Day two of the ninth annual Rancho Mirage Writers Festival kicked off with another series of discussion panels that brought together an eclectic group of authors.

‘Politics Today’ was one of the panels that featured in-depth analyses on current events including elections, Congress, The White House, and much more.

It gave attendees the opportunity to hear from Hon. Barbara Boxer, former U.S. Senator from California; James Carville, political consultant and campaign strategist; Karl Rove, Republican political consultant, policy advisor and lobbyist; and Philip Rucker, deputy national editor at The Washington Post. The panel was moderated by New York Times op-ed columnist Bret Stephens.

A number of other panels facilitated the exchange of ideas from political heavyweights, including California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis and former Massachusetts Congressman Joseph Kennedy III.

Doris Kearns Goodwin, world-renowned presidential historian,

public speaker and Pulitzer Prize-winning, New York Times number

one bestselling author.

Robert Costa, chief election and campaign correspondent for

CBS News, covering the 2020 and 2024 elections.

