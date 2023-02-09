New bill could clear the way for cannabis catering in California

Assembly Bill 471 was introduced in the California Legislature on Wednesday and proposes changes to current laws that would authorize the Department of Cannabis Control to issue a state caterer license authorizing the licensee to serve cannabis or cannabis products at a private event approved by a local jurisdiction for the purpose of allowing event attendees 21 years of age or older to consume the cannabis or cannabis products.

Existing law only allows cannabis event organizers to host temporary cannabis events. Temporary cannabis events are multi-day events where people can sell and consume cannabis. These events last from one to four days at a location approved by the city or county.

Two separate licenses are required to host a cannabis event:

A cannabis event organizer license

A temporary cannabis event license (you must get this at least 60 days before the event starts)

Having an event organizer license does not give authorization to:

Cultivate cannabis

Distribute cannabis or cannabis products

Manufacture cannabis products

Sell cannabis goods

Under the new bill, caterers themselves would not be allowed to host, sponsor, or advertise these types of events.

The bill would also limit catering to 36 private events at one single location per year, and require cannabis consumption to not be visible from any public place. Additionally, the sale or consumption of tobacco or alcohol would not be permitted at an event.

Licensed caterers would also not be permitted to reuse cannabis from one event at another.

The proposal was authored by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose), would require a 2/ 3 vote of both houses to move forward. A similar bill previously introduced by Kalra failed to proceed.

The new bill could be heard in committee on March 9.

