‘I just hope that I grow along with my students,’ February One Class At A Time winner

The One Class At A Time award winner for the month of February is Dr. Jessica Thacker, a special education teacher at Bella Vista Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs.

"I love what I do. My students are amazing," said Dr. Thacker after receiving the honor, which came as a complete surprise. The award is made possible through a continued partnership between News Channel 3 and the Walter Clark Legal Group.

"We're just overwhelmed with what we've heard about you, Dr. Thacker, and the way you come out of pocket to support your students with their educational needs, and thank you fro what you do," said Walter Clark.

Thacker has been an educator for 20 years, and has used her own money in the past to purchase supplies for her class. "It's been an adventure. Education is definitely ever changing and always growing and I just hope that I grow along with my students," she said.

If you know a deserving teacher you'd like to nominate, or you're an educator and would like to nominate yourself, be sure to do so here: https://kesq.com/one-class-at-a-time/#//

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. tonight for the full story.