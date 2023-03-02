Skip to Content
‘I just hope that I grow along with my students,’ February One Class At A Time winner

KESQ

The One Class At A Time award winner for the month of February is Dr. Jessica Thacker, a special education teacher at Bella Vista Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs.

"I love what I do. My students are amazing," said Dr. Thacker after receiving the honor, which came as a complete surprise. The award is made possible through a continued partnership between News Channel 3 and the Walter Clark Legal Group.

"We're just overwhelmed with what we've heard about you, Dr. Thacker, and the way you come out of pocket to support your students with their educational needs, and thank you fro what you do," said Walter Clark.

Thacker has been an educator for 20 years, and has used her own money in the past to purchase supplies for her class. "It's been an adventure. Education is definitely ever changing and always growing and I just hope that I grow along with my students," she said.

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

