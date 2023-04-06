Skip to Content
Local News
By
Updated
today at 11:24 AM
Published 11:07 AM

Local businesses take part in 2023 Coachella Valley Fast Pitch competition

CVEP

Four Coachella Valley businesses competed at this year’s fast pitch competition today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palm Desert iHub on Cook Street. 

One local company, Hello Computer Inc., pitched its digital learning tools and intellectually challenging video games.  

The entrepreneurs behind this idea said their products are designed to promote literacy for preschool and kindergarten aged children. 

They participated in the Shark Tank-style, quick-fire presentation for the chance to win cash and prizes.

The competition was free and open to the public. Audience members got the chance to vote for their favorite pitch 

Watch News Channel tonight at 6:00 p.m. for an update on the winner of tis year's Fast Pitch competition.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Local News
Author Profile Photo

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content