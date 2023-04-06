Local businesses take part in 2023 Coachella Valley Fast Pitch competition

Four Coachella Valley businesses competed at this year’s fast pitch competition today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palm Desert iHub on Cook Street.

One local company, Hello Computer Inc., pitched its digital learning tools and intellectually challenging video games.

The entrepreneurs behind this idea said their products are designed to promote literacy for preschool and kindergarten aged children.

They participated in the Shark Tank-style, quick-fire presentation for the chance to win cash and prizes.

The competition was free and open to the public. Audience members got the chance to vote for their favorite pitch

Watch News Channel tonight at 6:00 p.m. for an update on the winner of tis year's Fast Pitch competition.