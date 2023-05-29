Veterans for Peace & AMVETS Post 66 host 17th annual Memorial Day Awards
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 66 in Palm Springs along with Veterans for Peace (VFP) hosted the 17th annual Memorial Day luncheon and award a number of recipients with special honors today at Cimarron Golf Resort in Cathedral City.
The following recipients will be honored at today's luncheon:
- Donald Beck: Silver Helmet Award
- Wendy Allaire: Daughter of Col. Mitchell Paige, Medal of Honor Winner
- KGAY Radio: Business of the Year
- Holocaust survivors
- Christy Holstege: Palm Springs City Council Member, Elected Official of the Year
- Darin Schemmer: Staff for County Supervisor Perez, Friend of the Veteran Award
- Sergio Carrillo: Author, The Lilly March Gay rights protest in Wilmington, Calif., before Stonewall