Palm Springs City Council is considering updated sidewalk vendor regulations

The Palm Springs City Council is considering a revised ordinance that will make changes to the existing regulations for sidewalk vendors.

The recommendations presented by staff to Council at Monday's meeting follow discussions on the topic during a meeting on March 9.

On Monday, Council voted 3-2 on a broad set of rules that will impact the location permitted sidewalk vendors can operate, as well as where exactly on a sidewalk they can set up. The rules would also define a distance restriction from markets and special events, establish hours of operation, and reducing fines in half for initial violations.

Councilmembers DeHarte and Middleton voted against the proposed changes.

Under the proposed regulations, vendors would be prohibited from doing business between 4pm and 11pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during peak season between October and April in certain sections of downtown Palm Springs due to concerns about pedestrian safety. The first area would be on Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo Road on the south and Alejo Road on the north. Secondly, on Arenas Road between Indian Canyon Drive on the west and Calle Encilia on the east.

The Riverside County Department of Environmental Health requires mobile food operations to have a valid permit with the department. Additionally, the type of food sold determines the health and safety requirements (e.g., handwashing capabilities, etc.). Any regulations approved by the Palm Springs City Council would not challenge the existing county requirements.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. tonight for more on the story.