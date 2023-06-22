Palm Springs woman issues warning on mistakes to avoid after rat infestation at self-storage unit

Palm Springs resident Jay Coelho and her husband have been frequent renters at self-storage companies throughout the years, whether for personal or business needs.

In 2021, they moved their household items to Devon Storage Self-Storage on Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs due to multiple misfortunes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the couple decided to move their items to a climate-controlled facility in Los Angeles since that was not offered at Devon Storage and because the company kept increasing its prices.

Coelho and her husband visited their unit to assess how they wanted to approach their move and noticed rodent bait boxes in front of their unit. They contacted management and shared their concerns, but were initially told it was standard protocol.

The pair went back a couple weeks later and discovered their unit was infested with rats which had ruined all of their belongings. It wasn't until they filled out an insurance claim that the couple was told by a manager that another unit had been storing food and a couch where a dead rodent was also discovered.

Coelho said when she asked for a copy of her statement that was taken by the company, she was denied and told it was considered internal information. She also said she and her husband have not received an aplogy and were never offered help to clean up the unit.

The insurance coverage the couple had for the unit covered $500 in rodent damage with a $100 deductible. Additionally, the company contract they signed stated that Devon Storage was not liable for any damages.

The couple said they lost $10,000 worth of personal and household items, along with emotional turmoil.

They wanted to share their story in hopes of preventing other consumers from going through a situation like the one they dealt with.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Devon Storage Self-Storage for comment and has been unsuccessful.

