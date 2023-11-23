Local Country clubs and American Friends of Our Armed Forces host Marines on Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, six local country clubs partnered with American Friends of Our Armed Forces (AFAF) to transport hundreds of Marines to the Coachella Valley where they were welcomed by host families who served them Thanksgiving dinner.

AFAF chartered six Cardiff buses to the Twentynine Palms Marine Base on Thanksgiving Day to pick up 260 marines who are at the Marine Corps Communications Electronics School for the month and do not have their families with them as they complete this training program.

Participating host families at Toscana, Rancho La Quinta, The Reserve, The Lakes, Palm Valley and Indian Palms welcomed 2 or more Marines into their homes. Each country club had different activities to greet the Marines.

News Channel 3 was there as the Cathedral City High School Band played during the Marines arrival at Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells, before families brought the Marines back to their homes.

“It is our pleasure and honor to be serving those who serve and protect this country on Thanksgiving,” said Walter Vanbenthuysen, president and co-founder of AFAF. “We know how much it means for these Marines to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal with those who are so grateful to them – especially when they are spending this holiday away from their families. And it’s wonderful to see the long-term friendships that are so often formed between the host families and Marines they bring into their home.”

AFAF is an all-volunteer nonprofit based in the Coachella Valley dedicated to supporting the men and women serving in the Armed Forces. The nonprofit supports a number of programs benefiting those in the armed forces from scholarships and holiday gift cards, baby showers, summer camps and sports activities for the children of those who serve.

