Desert Hot Springs expanding animal care services

Desert Hot Springs is expanding their animal care services.

The Humane Society of the Desert has donated a local Animal hospital and a sanctuary

This expansion will create more space for animal care and control. It will also help to contract with a provider who can deliver a wide range of veterinary care services— including medical and rehabilitative care for animals— at the hospital.

On January 2, 2024, the city will take over the management and operation at the current animal sanctuary located at 17-825 North Indian Canyon Drive. The site will then transition for expansion.

The community plans to call for volunteers at a later date.

“This is a momentous occasion for Desert Hot Springs,” said Scott Matas, Mayor of Desert Hot Springs. “By expanding our Animal Care and Control facilities and services, we are exhibiting our commitment to the welfare of all animals in our community. This initiative will not only provide increased capacity for Animal Care and Control but pave the way for an operator to come in and provide much needed veterinary services at the Animal Hospital for our community.”

The new plan for expanded Animal Care Services plans to foster better care of animals and aid animal adoption.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 PM for details on the expansion.