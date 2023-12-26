Skip to Content
California increasing minimum wage for fast food workers in 2024

In April of 2024, California’s minimum wage for fast-food workers will increase to $20 per hour. 

The average hourly wage for those working for fast-food restaurants 2022 was $16.21. 

There are 500,000 fast food workers in the state. This new law will raise wages for workers who serve at restaurants with 60 or more locations. 

The law also will create a restaurant industry council that would decide on future pay raises and advise on working conditions. 

Allie Anthony

