“The Power of Local News” luncheon fundraising for future generations of journalists

Palm Springs Women in Film and Television (PSWIFT) is hosting its annual fundraising event today.

The luncheon, titled "The Power of Local News," will celebrate the vital role of news in our community.

News Channel 3’s very own morning anchor Angela Chen and Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson will be part of the panel discussion focused on the impact and importance of local journalism.

"What we love to do is give back to our students and to our future leaders in media," said Laurilie Jackson, the VP of PSWIFT. "The money raised for this fundraiser is all going to student scholarship funds. We hope to support some incredible new talent."

Founded in Palm Springs in 2001, PSWIFT is one of over 40 chapters of Women in Film and Television.

The mission of the non-profit is to uplift future generations of women in film and television, providing educational opportunities as well as scholarships.

"We want to help these students because they are the next generation," said Jackson. "This is really important. These students are amazing and they have stories to tell."

For more information about PSWIFT, visit this link.